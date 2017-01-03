WUOMFM

Finding a way to win the war on poverty in America

By 50 minutes ago

Except for a few brief years in the 1960’s, it has never been fashionable to care about the desperately poor in this country. John F. Kennedy did challenge us to do something about poverty in his inaugural address:

“If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.”

But today, we have a President-elect who said:

“Benefits should have strings attached to them."

And:

"If [people] can stay poor for so many generations … they’re morons."

Well, those of us who thought we understood politics got a rude shock two months ago. But if you think you understand poverty, the odds are that you too are mistaken.

I’ve just finished an amazing short book which I think everyone should read.

It’s called $2.00 A Day – Living on Almost Nothing in America, by Kathryn Edin and Luke Shaefer.

Edin is a distinguished professor of social work at Johns Hopkins; Shaefer, an Ypsilanti native, is an associate professor in both the University of Michigan’s School of Social Work and the Gerald Ford School of Public Policy.

Their book looks at a handful of the perhaps four million people in America who have no social safety net, who are living, literally, on less than two dollars cash a day.

The people here are real, though their names have been changed to protect their privacy. They aren’t people who have deliberately self-sabotaged by turning to drugs or hard-core crime.

Some have made “choices” that haven’t helped, such as having children too early, without a stable income. But mainly, they’ve been unlucky. Over lunch yesterday, I talked to Shaefer, who is 38 and has two children of his own, about the implications of his study.

Those too were surprising.

So-called welfare reform, which was enacted by Congress and Bill Clinton in 1996, was great in many ways for the working poor, though there have been many attempts since to cut their benefits, such as Michigan’s gutting of the EITC, the Earned Income Tax Credit. But for those who can’t work or find work, it has been a disaster.

Shaefer found that virtually everybody wanted to work. Not only their finances, but their sense of well-being vastly improved. But it’s hard to keep a steady job when you have unreliable transportation, a sick child, and health issues yourself.

"The great conservative economist Milton Friedman recognized the liberating power of cash."

There’s a major problem with today’s programs designed to lift people out of poverty. We’ve virtually eliminated cash assistance. Regardless of whatever other benefits we give people, they need some cash in their pockets.

“The great conservative economist Milton Friedman recognized the liberating power of cash,” Shaefer told me.

To get some, the poor survive by selling their plasma, illegally selling their food stamps for half their value; occasionally, their bodies. And they go hungry.

This is, simply put, something that should not and need not happen in America.

Last fall, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced Poverty Solutions, a new initiative aimed at finding out how to fight poverty, and appointed Shaefer to lead it.

That seems fitting, given that it was at the Big House where Lyndon Johnson announced the first War on Poverty more than half a century ago. It would really be something if this time we could find a way to win.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
poverty

Related Content

14% of Michiganders Lived in Poverty in 2009

By Sep 16, 2010

According to new data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau, 14% of people in Michigan last year lived in poverty.  As the Detroit News reports that is, "the highest for the state since it hit 14.1 percent in 1994.'' Nationally, in 2009, the poverty rate was 14.3%.  That means 1 in 7 people, or 43.6 million Americans, lived in poverty last year.

Census data shows higher poverty, lower median household incomes in Michigan

By Sep 20, 2012

Household incomes are down while the number of people living in poverty is up. That’s according to new data from the US Census Bureau. Michigan’s numbers mirror national trends.

Census data show increased poverty rate in Michigan

By Sep 13, 2011
U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. Census Bureau released more data today cataloging the nation's median household income, poverty rate, and the percentage of people without health insurance coverage.

Census officials say this data represents the first full calendar year after the December 2007-June 2009 recession.

For health insurance coverage, the differences between 2009 and 2010 were not significant. It's estimated that 16.3 percent of the population is without coverage - about 49.9 million people.

Real median household income in the U.S. in 2010 was $49,445, - a 2.3 percent decline from the 2009 median.

Not surprisingly, the nation's poverty rate was up. "Poverty" is defined by the number of people in a household vs. their income. For example, a family of four that includes two children is considered in "poverty" if  their income is below $22,113.

From the U.S. Census Bureau:

The nation's official poverty rate in 2010 was 15.1 percent, up from 14.3 percent in 2009 ─ the third consecutive annual increase in the poverty rate. There were 46.2 million people in poverty in 2010, up from 43.6 million in 2009 ─ the fourth consecutive annual increase and the largest number in the 52 years for which poverty estimates have been published (emphasis added).

This information covers the first full calendar year after the December 2007-June 2009 recession. See section on the historical impact of recessions.

The Detroit News broke down what the numbers mean here in Michigan. They point out that more numbers will be out next week, which could drive the numbers higher:

For Michigan, the numbers hint at a substantial rise in poverty. In 2010, the survey showed 15.5 percent of Michigan residents in poverty, up from 14 percent in 2009. Compared to all states, Michigan's poverty rate is 20th, same as last year.

However, the poverty numbers released Tuesday are from the annual Current Population Survey (CPS) of 100,000 households in the country. Although state-level poverty numbers are being released, more accurate statistics at the state level will come out next week with the release of the 2010 American Community Survey (ACS), which surveys 3 million nationwide. Last year, the CPS indicated that 14 percent of Michigan residents were living in poverty; the ACS revealed that far more, 16.5 percent, were.

Over the last five years, Michigan's poverty numbers from the ACS have trended higher than the CPS.

Journalism and Truth

By Jan 2, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

Happy New Year!  Since Michigan Radio graciously allows me to express my opinions, I thought I’d start by asserting the holidays were a very nice break, but that they didn’t last long enough. Well, that may be the least controversial thing I’ve said in a while.

We are in a new year, about to have a new administration in Washington, and I thought I might start it out by talking about the nature of journalism and what I try to do.

A surreal year: Lawmakers continue to show contempt for people's wishes

By Dec 23, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

It’s sometimes difficult to figure out what voters really want. But that’s clearly not true when it comes to one thing: Hunting wolves. Michigan citizens want that outlawed.

Every poll has shown that.

Two years ago the people overwhelmingly voted to outlaw wolf hunting by a nearly two-to-one margin. This would be off the table for now in any event, because the federal government has declared wolves an endangered species.