First home damaged by Fraser sinkhole torn down, progress on repairs

By 27 minutes ago
  • Home along 15 mile road in Fraser being torn down because of the sinkhole.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The first home condemned because of a sinkhole in Macomb County was torn down today.

 

Dozens of homes in Fraser were evacuated after the sinkhole formed on Christmas Eve. Most families returned to their homes within a week, but three houses couldn’t be saved. 

 

 

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols is pleased with the progress of the construction along 15 Mile Road, despite the somber situation. 

 

 

“My heart, my thoughts, my prayers go out to the families because to them it's a loss, and to us it’s a loss because they are Fraser families,” Nichols said.

 

 

The families who lost their homes were monetarily compensated according to Candice Miller, the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner.

 

 

“On this first house we offered and ended up settling with them, I think [for] a little over $300,000,” Miller said. That cost includes the money for the house and the property within it.

 

 

Miller believes now that the first house is down, construction to repair the problem should continue well into the fall. 

 

 

“Our plan is to be done with the actual construction and the road reconstruction, etcetera ... around Thanksgiving, so we’d like to get all of that done before the season, before the winter comes,” she said.

 

 

Miller estimates that the total cost of the demolitions is in the million dollar range.

 

 

One more house along 15 mile road will be demolished within the next few days, according to Miller. Plans for the third condemned house have yet to be finalized.

Fraser
sinkhole
macomb county
candice miller
joe nichols

Fraser sinkhole set to be fixed by September

By Mar 20, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A sinkhole in Fraser which caused three homes to be condemned will be fixed by September.

The sewer collapsed in December and has affected 11 Macomb county communities. The county has chosen Dan's Excavating to fix the damage. The company won a $33 million bid to do the repair work.

Macomb County picks construction firm for sinkhole fix

By Mar 13, 2017
Construction near the site of the sinkhole on the Fraser-Clinton Township border in Macomb County.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials approved $45 million in construction costs today to fix a massive sinkhole there.

 

The Macomb Interceptor Drainage District board approved a contract with a new construction firm to repair the collapsed sewer pipe in Fraser. 

 

The board also approved paying for the work that has been done in the area to date. 

 

The sinkhole, which was discovered on Christmas Eve and caused dozens of homes to be evacuated, has condemned three homes. 

 

Fraser sinkhole might cost residents for a long time

By Bryce Huffman Feb 8, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials say Fraser-area residents may foot the bill to fix the sinkhole on 15 mile road.

The sinkhole that was discovered on Christmas Eve and forced 23 homes to be evacuated was caused by a collapsed sewage interceptor.

Repair costs are estimated to be about $80 million, according to county officials.

While the sinkhole wasn't the fault of any Macomb county residents, plans to fix the pipe include adding to their annual sewer costs for the next 25 years.