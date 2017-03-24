First home damaged by Fraser sinkhole torn down, progress on repairs

The first home condemned because of a sinkhole in Macomb County was torn down today.

Dozens of homes in Fraser were evacuated after the sinkhole formed on Christmas Eve. Most families returned to their homes within a week, but three houses couldn’t be saved.

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols is pleased with the progress of the construction along 15 Mile Road, despite the somber situation.

“My heart, my thoughts, my prayers go out to the families because to them it's a loss, and to us it’s a loss because they are Fraser families,” Nichols said.

The families who lost their homes were monetarily compensated according to Candice Miller, the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner.

“On this first house we offered and ended up settling with them, I think [for] a little over $300,000,” Miller said. That cost includes the money for the house and the property within it.

Miller believes now that the first house is down, construction to repair the problem should continue well into the fall.

“Our plan is to be done with the actual construction and the road reconstruction, etcetera ... around Thanksgiving, so we’d like to get all of that done before the season, before the winter comes,” she said.

Miller estimates that the total cost of the demolitions is in the million dollar range.

One more house along 15 mile road will be demolished within the next few days, according to Miller. Plans for the third condemned house have yet to be finalized.