First Lady and education secretary visit metro Detroit middle school on anti-bullying trip

In a surprise trip, First Lady Melania Trump and U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited a metro-Detroit middle school today.

According to the White House Office of the Press Secretary, Trump and DeVos will tour the school and participate in classroom lessons "about respecting others, kindness and inclusion," as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

CNN reports the first lady will make brief remarks about bullying, and eat lunch with students.

According to WXYZ Detroit, parents at the school learned about the visit in an email over the weekend.