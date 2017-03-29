WUOMFM

For the first time in 25 years, the Red Wings will not be in the playoffs

  • 25 years of playoff hockey at The Joe have come to an end.
The longest playoff streak in the NHL officially came to an end last night after the Red Wings lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit's 25-year playoff streak was the longest run of all four major league sports. In that time, the Wings won four Stanley Cups and six President's Cups.

The last time the Red Wings were not in the playoffs, George H.W. Bush was president, the reunification of Germany was underway, and "The Simpsons" had just aired for the first time.

The 2016-17 season also marked the last time the Red Wings played at Joe Louis Arena. Construction on the new Little Caesars Arena is underway, and is scheduled to open in September.

