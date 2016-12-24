Flint aid, Detroit schools bailout among top 10 laws of 2016

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - It was an expensive year for Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to address Flint's water emergency and to rescue Detroit's school district from massive debt.

Legislators also authorized higher speed limits and allowed the testing of self-driving cars on public roads without a driver or steering wheel. Other top laws include new medical marijuana regulations and the authorization of higher speed limits on rural highways.

The Republican governor signed 340 laws through mid-December, with many more awaiting his signature after a final flurry of voting at the end of the two-year term.

He plans to sign new energy policies and legislation that would require school officials to consider certain factors before expelling or suspending a student - a softening of "zero-tolerance" policies.