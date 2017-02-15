WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Flint business revitalization moves from crawl to first steps

By 13 minutes ago

C3 Venture Flint is investing nearly $10 million in the city and is adding projects like plastic auto parts and 3-D printing to an evolving economy.
Credit STEVE CARMODY / MICHIGAN RADIO

Plenty of attention has been paid to the human toll of the Flint water crisis and the city's efforts to recover. But what about the business side of things and the city's effort to rebuild the economy?

"We're seeing a lot of progress," said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. "Flint is open for business. Flint is resilient, and Flint is transforming its economy to health and wellness, higher education, I.T. and advanced manufacturing. And Flint is moving forward."

Despite the water crisis, some companies are relocating to Flint.

C3 Ventures Flint is investing nearly $10 million in the city, adding projects like plastic auto parts and 3-D printing to an evolving economy.

"The low cost of entry here in Flint was certainly a big part of the initial decision to relocate here," said Bob Waun, CEO of C3 Ventures Flint. "But then as we dug into it, Michigan Works has been amazing in bringing us qualified candidates that can work for us. [There's a] very good labor stock here that, frankly, is willing to work hard, wants to work, and is affordable. [Those are] things that our friends on the east and west coast can't brag about."

For the full interview, including what Flint is doing to attract business and what water-related challenges businesses face, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
flint business

Related Content

The secrets behind Koegel Meats’ 100 years of success

By Sep 8, 2016
Photo of Koegel Meats.
user Erica Firment / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Why mess with success?

That seems to be the philosophy of a venerable Flint company as it marks its 100th anniversary this year.

Koegel Meats still makes its products the same way it always has, with the same ingredients as it did on the first day. Koegel’s has also stuck with Flint, its original home base, through good times and bad.

Businesses, big and small, mingle at conference in Flint

By Sep 24, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Hundreds of Michigan small business owners and entrepreneurs met in Flint this week in hopes of pitching their products to major national companies.

The conference was part of the Pure Michigan Business Connect program.  

Among the attendees was Cindi Marsiglio, the president of U.S. Manufacturing for Walmart. She heard pitches from many of the attendees.

“They have unique products,” says Marsiglio, “and states like Michigan are right on the cusp of growth.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped organize the conference. 

State cutting Flint subsidies paying for water from Detroit

By Feb 9, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan is stopping a pair of financial lifelines that helped Flint residents through the city’s water crisis.

A year ago, Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation reimbursing Flint residents who were charged for water they could not safely drink. The money has been critical to city efforts to encourage Flint residents to run water through their taps in hopes of facilitating efforts to heal the damage done by improperly treated Flint River water.

Lessenberry talks school closures and Flint subsidies

By & 4 hours ago
Jack Lessenberry
Michigan Radio

At a meeting with Detroit parents and school administrators earlier this week, one of the governor's advisors told the crowd "there's no way in the world" the state will close 38 failing schools this year.

Flint's mayor can't convince Michigan's governor to restart water bill credits

By 19 hours ago
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will discuss what’s next for her city, now that the governor has refused to restart state credits on Flint water bills.