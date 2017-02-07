Flint city councilman pleads guilty to impaired driving

A Flint city councilman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty today to impaired driving.

Wantwaz Davis is often unapologetically outspoken during Flint city council meetings.

But he is apologizing to Flint residents after he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor impaired driving charge. Davis was involved in a minor one-car accident last September.

State troopers arrested Davis on a drunk driving charge. At the time, Davis claimed the accident happened because he was being chased by two other cars.

In a Facebook post, Davis says with his guilty plea he is taking responsibility for his actions. He also apologized to Flint residents promising never to repeat his "mistake."

The judge scheduled a March 3 sentencing date for Davis. He could face up to 93 days on the misdemeanor count. However, the Genesee County prosecutor’s office says the judge has a wide variety of sentencing options. It is likely Davis will be sentenced to probation.

Prosecutors are not asking Davis be compelled to resign from the city council seat that he has occupied since being elected in 2013.

Davis’s previous brush with the law is not expected to be part of the judge’s consideration. Wantwaz Davis spent nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in a 1991 homicide.