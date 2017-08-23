Flint city councilman pleads 'no contest' to charge he pawned his city-owned laptop

A Flint city councilman today pleaded ‘no contest’ to a charge of “willful neglect of duty” related to his pawning his city-owned laptop.

Police say councilman Eric Mays pawned the laptop nine times over a two-year period. He redeemed it each time.

Mays could face up to a year in jail and fines when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor charge in November.

Mays is a political ally of Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, who declined comment on the councilman’s legal problems.

“I’m going to wait and see what happens and see how it plays out and let the law take care of it,” Weaver says.

In addition to being a controversial, and at times confrontational, figure at Flint city council meetings, Mays is no stranger to legal problems.

He served three weeks at the Genesee County jail last year for “impaired driving.”

The police investigation into Mays’ laptop has taken several months.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says “It’s time for this matter to be put behind us so that city leaders can tend to the important matters of the day affecting Flint’s residents.”

A few weeks before a judge sentences Eric Mays, Flint voters will have their chance to pass judgment. Mays is up for re-election in November.