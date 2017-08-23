WUOMFM

Flint city councilman pleads 'no contest' to charge he pawned his city-owned laptop

By 6 minutes ago
  • Flint City Councilman Eric Mays (file photo)
    Flint City Councilman Eric Mays (file photo)
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A Flint city councilman today pleaded ‘no contest’ to a charge of “willful neglect of duty” related to his pawning his city-owned laptop.

Police say councilman Eric Mays pawned the laptop nine times over a two-year period. He redeemed it each time.

Mays could face up to a year in jail and fines when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor charge in November.  

Mays is a political ally of Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, who declined comment on the councilman’s legal problems.

“I’m going to wait and see what happens and see how it plays out and let the law take care of it,” Weaver says.

In addition to being a controversial, and at times confrontational, figure at Flint city council meetings, Mays is no stranger to legal problems.

He served three weeks at the Genesee County jail last year for “impaired driving.”

The police investigation into Mays’ laptop has taken several months.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says “It’s time for this matter to be put behind us so that city leaders can tend to the important matters of the day affecting Flint’s residents.”

A few weeks before a judge sentences Eric Mays, Flint voters will have their chance to pass judgment. Mays is up for re-election in November.

eric mays
lap top
flint city council
david leyton

Prosecutors reviewing probe of Flint councilman who allegedly pawned city-issued laptop

By Jul 11, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Genesee County prosecutors are reviewing the case against a Flint city councilman who allegedly pawned his city issued laptop.

Councilman Eric Mays admits he pawned the laptop for $100. He later reclaimed it. He told a Flint-based web news outlet that he didn’t consider pawning the laptop was “criminal.”

“I think it just shows I’m poor,” Mays told Flint Beat. 

Legal troubles among council members may prompt changes in Flint

By Jun 19, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The president of the Flint city council says it may be time to review the council’s ethics policy after another council member was jailed for a probation violation.

Two Flint city council members have spent time behind bars in the past two years.

Kerry Nelson is the Flint city council president. He says the councilmen’s legal issues may lead to changes in their ethics code.

“About the ethics part, we have to really look at that and determine what this community is really looking for and what it needs,” says Nelson.