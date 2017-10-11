Flint councilman says it's time for 'Camp Promise' to go

A Flint city councilman says it’s time for the tents to come down from a six-month protest against Flint’s water crisis.

Out-of-state activists founded Camp Promise in April in Flint’s Kearsley Park to draw attention to Flint’s water crisis. The collection of tents and fire pits takes up a large section of the park.

Six months after its founding, most of the activists have left, but the tents remain.

Councilman Wantwaz Davis says it’s time for the campsite in the middle of a city park to be cleared out.

“Because protesting keeps issues in the forefront,” Davis says, “But at some point. It has to come to an end and be solution driven.”

A homeless man living in the camp says organizers plan on leaving soon. He just didn’t know when.

Tim Robbins lives at Camp Promise. He admits there have been conflicts with local residents who don’t want people living in their neighborhood park.

“I’ve seen it first-hand. I’ve seen Flint residents walk out of here being yelled at, and them yelling back,” Robbins says. “That’s not what this is about. It’s Peace, Love and Unity.”

Davis says he’s talked with Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson about the encampment.