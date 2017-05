Stateside's conversation with John Henry, executive director of the Flint Institute of Arts.

The Flint Institute of Arts has been a center for arts and culture in Flint since it was established nearly 90 years ago, in 1928.

It's the second-largest art museum in Michigan and one of the biggest art museum schools in the nation. Today, the FIA is still growing and evolving.

Stateside spoke with John Henry, executive director of the Flint Institute of Arts, about the museum's legacy and future.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)