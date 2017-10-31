Flint recall candidate upset governor's aide donated to mayor's campaign

A $1,000 donation to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver’s campaign from a top aide to Governor Rick Snyder is drawing fire.

Rich Baird has been the governor’s point man in Flint dealing with the city’s water crisis. He’s been seen often at Mayor Karen Weaver’s side during the crisis.

Earlier this fall, Baird bought eight tickets at a Weaver fundraiser at $125 each.

City Councilman Scott Kincaid is among 17 candidates challenging Weaver in next week's recall election. He says Baird’s campaign donation sends the message that the governor’s wants to control Flint’s mayor’s office. He says Weaver should give the money back.

“That’s all I’m asking her. Give that money back,” Kincaid told reporters. “I don’t believe it’s appropriate she should have accepted it.”

Rich Baird insists his contribution was a private donation from himself and does not represent the views of the governor.

A Weaver campaign spokesman defends the contribution and says it will not be returned.