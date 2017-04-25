Flint residents still perceive “lack of humanity” in official response to crisis

Stateside's conversation with former Flint resident Camryn Banks and current Flint resident Laura MacIntyre.

The Flint water crisis brought a steady stream of big names to Genesee County. Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, officials from Lansing and the EPA, all visited the city.

But they flew in and out. They were not living day in and day out with water that wasn't safe to drink.

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty spoke with two different Flint residents whose families lived through the crisis, with two different outcomes: one family stayed, and one family made the tough choice to leave Flint.

Laura MacIntyre and her family are still in Flint, despite damage to their home and appliances and worries about their health.

Camryn Banks’s parents saw changes in their kids’ health, so when the door opened for her dad to attend grad school in Ann Arbor, they decided to head south on US-23 and make a new home.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)