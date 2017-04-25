WUOMFM
The Flint River is cleaner than many think

  • The Flint River is 142 miles long and flows through five counties.
    Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition
    Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition
    Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition
    Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition
  • The Flint River is home to numerous wildlife, including eagles
    The Flint River is home to numerous wildlife, including eagles
    Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

When it comes to the Flint water crisis, there has been plenty of blame to go around.

In addition to the human errors and incompetence from the likes of the Snyder administration, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, the EPA, and a series of unelected emergency managers, many have pointed fingers at another culprit: the Flint River itself.

When Stateside took the show on the road on April 22, a guest took exception to blaming the river. Rebecca Fedewa, the executive director of the Flint River Watershed Coalition and the vice-chair of the Flint River Corridor Alliance.

"We have a river that has suffered from a bad reputation for many, many years anyway," Fedewa said. "And when this crisis hit, we saw a whole lot of blame at the local, state and national level and in the press and the experts saying that we have this toxic river and it was such a folly of a decision to make that switch to using the Flint River [as a water source].

"But we know with the data that we [have collected] over the years that we have a fantastic river system. [The Flint River is] fully supporting of all aquatic life and we were confident that the river could serve as a quality drinking water source."

"But we know with the data that we [have collected] over the years that we have a fantastic river system," Fedewa added. "It's fully supporting of all aquatic life and we were confident that the river could serve as a quality drinking water source."

According to Fedewa, the water crisis was not caused by the water from the Flint River, it was the fact the water wasn't treated properly.  

The Flint River has had a bad reputation over the years largely due to industrial pollution, which Fedewa said was largely taken care of thanks to the Clean Water Act. What many people see of the river is the stretch of it that runs near downtown Flint, which she admits is "not attractive." But she pointed out that there's more than 140 other miles of the Flint River that many people don't see.

"You don't have to go up north for that wonderful river experience," Fedewa said.

Listen to the full interview to hear more about the Flint Riverfront Restoration Plan and the dredging project that are both in the works, as well as the many recreational opportunities that the Flint River offers.

Stateside LIVE
Flint
flint river
Flint water crisis
Clean Water Act

3 years later, the Flint water crisis has changed how other cities deal with infrastructure

The Flint Water Treatment Plant
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Three years ago today, the city of Flint switched to the Flint River for its drinking water. We all know how that story goes.

So now, three years later, how has what happened in Flint changed the way we look at our drinking water?

MSU study finds keeping vacant lots mowed has a side benefit: lower crime rates

City of Flint

A program to mow and maintain vacant lots is having a side effect in Flint: lower crime rates in those neighborhoods, including assaults, burglaries and robberies.

A Michigan State University researcher compared crime data to neighborhoods with active “clean and green” abandoned lots. He says his survey of crime stats from 2005 to 2014 shows crime rates decline as “clean and green” lots take hold.

Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (right) stands next to the lead drinking water line that was pulled from a home in Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It was April 16 of 2013, almost exactly four years ago, when emergency manager Ed Kurtz signed the contract that switched the city of Flint to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA). It was heralded as a cost-cutting move.

That decision led to one of the biggest water contamination crises in American history.

The lead poisoning forced the city to go back to getting its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which serves Detroit, until the KWA system was in place.

Flint River dredging project will soon begin

steve carmody / Michigan Radio

People walking near part of the Flint River will see, and likely smell, a major dredging project this summer.

About a quarter mile segment of the Flint River will be dredged to remove tons of soil contaminated with coal tar from a gas plant that closed a century ago.    The plant operated from the mid-1800’s to the late 1920’s. Consumers Energy bought the old coal plant back in the 1920’s.   

Jim Innes with the MDEQ is the project manager.    He says coal tar does present a potential health issue for people.

Traverse City fighting to maintain small-town feel despite becoming tourist hotspot

Some locals fear that Traverse City is losing its small town feel.
flickr user zenmasterdod / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

For many visitors, Traverse City is the heart of Up North.

The natural beauty is complemented by the town’s vibrant culture of fine foods, craft beer and endless festivals.

But for locals, all that popularity comes at a cost.

Traverse City needs affordable housing, but must be “built responsibly”

"Anything that you would want, from shopping, to health care, to buying a car, you name it, we have it all right here. But yet, we have an incredible small town feel, and that's a very special thing," Brenda Quick told us.
flickr user zenmasterdod / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

What happens to a picturesque city when its charms draw more and more people who want to live or work there, and when the push for new housing threatens the very thing that made that city so special?

Traverse City is wrestling with these questions right now, including the lack of affordable housing.