WUOMFM

Flint River dredging project passes halfway point

By 1 hour ago
  • Work along a 1/3 of a mile stretch of the Flint River has been going on for months
    Work along a 1/3 of a mile stretch of the Flint River has been going on for months
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A major dredging project in the Flint River remains on schedule.

Consumers Energy is paying to remove tons of coal tar waste along a third of a mile stretch of the river in downtown Flint. The coal tar waste is the legacy of a gasification plant that closed almost a century ago. 

Consumers spokesman Kevin Keane says crews recently started using a so-called “moon pool” as part of the dredging work.

“The moon pool is used to contain excavations in the river and it collects sheen and sediments that otherwise might travel over the dam,” says Keane.

Keane says Consumers had to add additional booms to contain sediment and oily sheen from flowing down stream.

Watch the video below to see exclusive footage of the dredging site:

The work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

(In full disclosure, Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.)

Tags: 
flint river
consumers energy
kevin keane
Flint

Related Content

A proposal to remove the Hamilton Dam prompts Flint River dredging project

By Jun 27, 2017
Dredging the Flint River.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A century-old legacy of Flint’s industrial past is the focus of a major cleanup project this summer.

The Flint River is the main artery flowing through Flint’s industrial heart. For decades, from the late 1800’s and into the 1920’s, a gasification plant located along the river turned coal into much-needed natural gas.

The Flint River is cleaner than many think

By Apr 25, 2017
Courtesy of Rebecca Fedewa / Flint River Watershed Coalition

When it comes to the Flint water crisis, there has been plenty of blame to go around.

In addition to the human errors and incompetence from the likes of the Snyder administration, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, the EPA, and a series of unelected emergency managers, many have pointed fingers at another culprit: the Flint River itself.