Flint schools & Genesee Intermediate School District settle multi-million dollar lawsuit

The Flint public schools have settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

In 2014, the Genesee Intermediate School District filed suit against the Flint public schools for $8.6 million.

The suit claimed Flint school officials used countywide tax money meant for vocational education at the Genesee Area Skill Center on general operations.

At the time, Flint public school officials blamed accounting errors for the discrepancy.

Under the settlement, Flint schools will pay the Genesee ISD $2.25 million. The money will be spent for the operation of the newly named and renovated Genesee Career Institute now managed and operated by GISD.

“There is no doubt that the challenges we face today can only be overcome by working together, and I believe coming to this resolution will help us toward that end,” says Dr. Lisa Hagel, Superintendent of the Genesee Intermediate School District.

“The agreement strengthens our partnership with the GISD, which in turn helps us invest in our students and their opportunities for the future,” says Bilal Tawwab, Superintendent of the Flint Community Schools.