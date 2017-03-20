WUOMFM

Flint to start shutting off water service to delinquent residential customers

By 55 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint will start cutting off service to delinquent residential water customers next month.

The city plans to cutoff water service at two apartment complexes and 18 residential customers that are delinquent on their water and sewer bills.

A city spokeswoman says the accounts have not been paid for at least five months, and have racked up more than $2,500 to $6,000 in unpaid bills.  In some cases, the water and sewer bills haven’t been paid for years.

“Customer payments are necessary to help the City of Flint collect the funds needed to pay over $1.2 million per month for treated water and provide for water and sewer services as Flint continues to recover from the effects of the man-made water crisis," says David Sabuda, Flint’s Interim Chief Financial Officer.

But even with a recently ended state subsidy, only about half of Flint residential customers are current on their water bills.

Many Flint residents say they don’t want to pay for tap water they don’t trust is safe to drink, citing high lead levels and other problems.  Others say they can’t afford to pay the relatively high rates the city charges for water.

“We thank the residential and commercial customers who have complied with the program and are making payments,” said Mayor Karen Weaver, in a written statement. “I understand this is a difficult situation for many people, and we as city leaders are facing some hard decisions as well."

Last year, the city started shutting off water service to delinquent commercial accounts.  After the shutoffs started, the percentage of commercial accounts that were current rose to 98%.  

Tags: 
flint water bills
water shutoffs
Flint water crisis
david sabuda
Karen Weaver

Related Content

Experts meet on water infrastructure issues in Flint

By Mar 7, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder opened a conference on water infrastructure by pointing to Flint’s water crisis as a “warning signal.”

More than 300 water quality experts and water system vendors are in Flint for this week’s conference. The city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis has spurred concern about aging water systems across the country. 

In his keynote address, Gov. Snyder says Flint is not the only bellwether for infrastructure problems.

Flint water customers start paying more for water this month

By Mar 1, 2017
Downtown Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Starting today, people in Flint will be paying more for their tap water.     

That’s because it’s no longer being subsidized by the state. The move comes as many Flint residents fear and complain that their tap water is still not safe to drink.

Flint mayor says meeting with Gov. Snyder left her feeling "disappointment and anger"

By Feb 15, 2017
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she felt “anger and disappointment” after a meeting with the governor this week, where he rejected her request to continue state credits on city water bills.

The state has spent $40 million on a credit on Flint water bills during the past 12 months.  The credits were for water that didn’t meet federal quality standards.  

However, Gov. Snyder says Flint’s water quality is now comparable to other communities.  The governor’s office says “residents don’t ‘have’ to use a filter,” though it is recommended in areas where pipes are being replaced.