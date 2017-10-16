Flint tap water source switch back marks 2nd anniversary

Monday marks the second anniversary of Flint’s switch back to Detroit water.

October 16th, 2015 was the end of Flint’s experiment with getting its tap water from the Flint River.

But the ramifications of improperly treated river water continue.

To date, the city has replaced nearly five thousand lead service lines. However, there are still an estimated 15 thousand lead pipes connecting to city water mains that need to be replaced.

Flint’s long-term drinking water source is still not set, as the city has yet to ink a deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority for the future.

City council members have balked signing a 30-year contract.

How Flint residents vote in next month’s elections may effect whether the deal gets down.

All nine council seats are up for grabs, including two open seats. Flint voters are also deciding whether to recall Mayor Karen Weaver.

The election’s results may lead to city officials digging in their heels or being more open to signing the contract.