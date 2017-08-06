Flint voters to cast ballots on city council in Tuesday's primary

Tuesday’s primary election could set the stage for a revamped Flint city council: 6 of the 9 council members are facing multiple challengers. The other three will have a challenger in November’s general election.

The Flint city council has struggled with Mayor Karen Weaver and itself in recent years, as the city has slowly moved out from under state oversight. A panel appointed by the state still has final say on big issues facing the city.

It’s also not unusual for city council meetings to descend into occasional shouting matches between council members and Flint residents.

Tuesday we’ll see if primary voters have similar frustrations with the council members.

What the voters decide could maintain the status quo on the council, or potentially create an entirely new council to deal with Flint’s problems.