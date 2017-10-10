WUOMFM

Flint water crisis criminal prosecutions: Where things stand now

By & 34 minutes ago
  • Judge's gavel
    Special Counsel Todd Flood plans to file involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges against Dr. Eden Wells for her involvment in the Flint water crisis.
    Flickr user Joe Gratz / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The criminal cases in the Flint water crisis are unfolding. State health director Nick Lyon had a hearing in court last week. The state’s chief medical officer Dr. Eden Wells had a hearing on Monday and she is now facing some new charges.

Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody has been covering the criminal prosecutions and was at that hearing. He spoke with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about the ongoing proceedings. (You can hear the conversation above.)

The Flint water crisis criminal prosecutions: Where things stand now

To date, 15 current and former state and local officials have been charged for their role that led to the Flint water crisis. The cases center on a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County that killed a dozen people from 2014 to the end of 2015. 

Health department officials, including Lyon, were aware of a spike in Legionnaires' cases in January 2015.  However, the first public warning about the deadly form of pneumonia was not issued until a year later. 

  • Thirteen of those charged are facing possible jail time.
  • Two have already pleaded guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors.
  • Preliminary exams are just beginning. A preliminary exam is a court hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence for a case to move to trial.
  • Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Lyon's preliminary exam continues next month. 
  • The preliminary exam for Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells was scheduled to begin on Monday, but was extended when prosecutors said they plan add new charges against her. Wells had already been charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer. The new charges are involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Her preliminary exam will resume on Nov. 6. 
  • There are preliminary exams for other defendants scheduled in November, December and January. 
  • No trials are expected to begin until sometime in 2018.
  • It's not clear if some of the trials, if they happen, would include multiple defendants. 
Tags: 
Morning Edition
Flint water crisis
flint water charges
eden wells
nick lyon

Related Content

These are the 15 people charged for their connection to the Flint water crisis

By Jun 16, 2017
The 15 people charged in the Flint water crisis so far.
Booking photos from the Michigan AGs office and others.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation into what went wrong during the Flint water crisis has been going on for a year and half. During that time Schuette has held several press conferences announcing new charges against those involved.

To date, 15 current and former state and local officials have been charged with 51 criminal charges for their role that led to the crisis.

(Read more: Why didn't state officials heed the warning signs in Flint?)

New Flint water crisis related charges against top state official

By Oct 9, 2017
Dr. Eden Wells
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A top state official will face new charges in the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells is Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. She was already charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police office.

Special Counsel Todd Flood announced in court this morning that he plans to file involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges against Wells.

“Based on new review of other documents and testimony that came out last week, we believe that discovery put us in this place,” says Flood.

State's top doctor to appear in court on Flint charges

By Oct 8, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s top doctor, Eden Wells, will be in a Flint courtroom Monday.  The hearing will determine whether she'll go to trial on charges related to the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Wells is Chief Medical Executive in the state health department.

Wells is charged with “obstruction of justice” and “lying to an officer” in connection with a Legionnaires' disease outbreak during Flint’s tap water crisis.

Wells allegedly lied when she claimed she had no knowledge of the outbreak until September 2015, when she actually was aware of it six months earlier.

Questions raised at court hearing for state health director facing involuntary manslaughter

By Oct 5, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Who should issue a health alert and when they  should do it became the focus during a long day in a Genesee County courtroom today. 

State health department Director Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Genesee County man in 2015.

More than a dozen people died during the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County from 2014 to the end of 2015.