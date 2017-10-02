WUOMFM

Flint water lawsuits consolidated into massive class-action civil suit

By 18 minutes ago
  • Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Attorneys have consolidated nearly a dozen Flint water crisis class-action lawsuits and dozens of individual suits. They filed the paperwork with a federal judge on Friday.

The new, consolidated lawsuit seeks damages connected to the decision to switch and keep the city of Flint’s tap water flowing from the Flint River. The city’s drinking water source was switched in 2014. But the river water was not properly treated, resulting in numerous issues, including corrosion that damaged pipes, which released lead into the drinking water. The city’s water source was switched again in late 2015.  

The consolidated class-action lawsuit claims negligent and unconstitutional behavior of government officials, including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, and private contractors that has had devastating health effects on about 100,000 Flint residents and water users.

The massive civil suit can now begin the long process through the federal courts. The suit is seeking damages for people who suffered health problems by being exposed to Flint’s lead tainted tap water, as well as for property damage. 

Ted Leopold is co-lead attorney, representing potentially 100,000 Flint residents.

“We now have the opportunity to begin the litigation and begin to move it quite expeditiously,” says  Leopold.

But expeditiously doesn’t exactly mean quick. Leopold thinks it will take another two years at least to bring the case to a jury trial. 

Tags: 
flint lawsuit
civil lawsuits
Flint water crisis
judith levy
theodore leopold

Related Content

Federal Court allows Flint water lawsuits to move forward

By Jul 29, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.

A federal appeals court reinstated claims against officials all the way up to Governor Rick Snyder.

The court dismissed claims against Governor Snyder in his official capacity, and against the departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services.  But plaintiff attorney Deborah LaBelle says the governor could still be found liable for the drinking water crisis.