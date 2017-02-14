Flint's mayor can't convince Michigan's governor to restart water bill credits

Tomorrow, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will discuss what’s next for her city, now that the governor has refused to restart state credits on Flint water bills.

Gov. Rick Snyder met with Mayor Weaver Tuesday afternoon. Snyder described the meeting as “constructive," but the governor is not budging on the decision to end state credits on city tax bills.

The state has spent $40 million on the credits to help Flint residents pay for water they couldn’t safely drink without a filter. But tests show lead levels are now below the federal action level. Flint residents still have to use filters.

The loss of the credits and a state subsidy to pay for water from Detroit will force the city of Flint to find the money elsewhere.

Snyder says, at Tuesday’s meeting, he and the mayor did speak about replacing lead pipes and ways to bring jobs to the Flint.