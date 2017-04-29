WUOMFM

Flint's next round of pipe replacements moves into high gear

By 7 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The next phase of Flint’s lead pipe replacement gets underway this weekend.

To date, slightly more than 850 service lines have been replaced, as part of the city’s response to pipes leaching lead into Flint’s drinking water.

The goal this year is 6,000.  

“With more work crews in the field starting next week, service lines to 900 homes will be replaced each month, so we’ll really start making progress,” says Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. 

On Saturday, AARP volunteers are knocking on doors, trying to get homeowners and residents to sign forms authorizing contractors to rip out lead and galvanized service lines, and replace them with copper pipes.

“Last fall, AARP volunteers visited more than 500 homes to collect consent cards,” says AARP State Director Paula Cunningham.  “This weekend, we’ll be picking up where we let off, with plans to knock on doors or reach residents by mail at 6,000 homes through May and June.”

It’s expected it will take three years to replace all of Flint’s suspect service lines.

“The pace of service line replacements will be much faster,” says  Michael McDaniel, who’s coordinating the FAST Start initiative. “Residents in affected neighborhoods will see FAST Start yard signs going up when crews are coming to their neighborhoods, and can get more information on the City of Flint FAST Start Facebook page, and FAST Start’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.”

The work is being partly paid for with money from the federal government. 

Tags: 
pipe replacement
lead service lines
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Final hurdle before the start of the next phase of Flint's Fast Start pipe replacement

By Mar 26, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state appointed board that oversees the city of Flint’s finances is expected to approve spending more than $30 million to replace lead service lines when it meets Monday.

The Receivership Transition Advisory Board’s approval is all that’s needed before contractors can begin replacing six thousand aging lead and galvanized pipes connecting Flint homes to city water mains.

The pipes are a primary source of lead in Flint’s tap water.

Flint's pipe replacement program moving into new phase

By Mar 23, 2017
Mike McDaniel, who is heading up Flint's Fast Start program, shows a city resident what neighborhoods will be targeted this year.
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Weather permitting, Flint officials hope to start the next round of lead service line replacements by mid-April.

Tonight the Flint city council approved contracts to remove up to 6,000 pipes connecting Flint homes to city water mains. The pipes are a primary source of lead in the city’s tap water. 

Replacing the service lines became a priority in the wake of the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis. But issues with funding, logistics and contractors slowed the process. The city replaced just under 1,000 service lines last year. 

Flint marks 3rd anniversary of water switch with protests

By Apr 25, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Today, people in Flint marked the anniversary of the start of the city’s drinking water crisis.

It was three years ago, when Flint officials pushed the button switching the city’s tap water source from Detroit to the Flint River.  Improperly treated river water damaged pipes, which then leached lead into the drinking water.

Since then, Flint’s lead-tainted drinking water has drawn national attention and local protests.