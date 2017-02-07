Following post-inauguration marches, Michigan organizer says more "actions" to come

Stateside's conversation with Phoebe Hopps, the Michigan coordinator of the Women's March

The organizers of last month's Women’s March on Washington are out to prove that it wasn't just a one-off event.

A second "action" is in the works, followed by eight more during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Phoebe Hopps, the Michigan coordinator of the Women's March, joined Stateside to talk about what's next.

Hopps said there are currently dozens of "Next Up Huddles" being set up across the state as people come together to develop a game plan for how to let their voices be heard on local and national issues.

Listen to the full interview above.

