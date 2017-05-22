Ford CEO switch mostly about stock price, culture change

Stateside's conversation with Aaron Bragman, Detroit Bureau Chief for Cars.com.

He has headed up the world's biggest office furniture company and hired Jim Harbaugh as head football coach at the University of Michigan.

Now, Jim Hackett is replacing outgoing CEO Mark Fields as the new head of Ford Motor Company.

Aaron Bragman, the Detroit Bureau Chief at Cars.com, joined Stateside to talk about what this change means for the automaker, why Ford chose Hackett and what challenges he faces as the company's new CEO.

