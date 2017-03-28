Ford investing $1.2B in 3 Michigan plants, adding 130 jobs

WUOMFM

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities, including an engine plant where it plans to add 130 jobs.

President Donald Trump applauded the move in an early morning tweet.

Ford will spend $850 million to upgrade the Michigan Assembly Plant next year to build the Ford Ranger pickup and Ford Bronco SUV. The suburban Detroit plant currently makes small cars, which are moving to a plant in Mexico.

Ford will spend $150 million to upgrade its Romeo Engine Plant outside Detroit. The company says it will create or retain 130 jobs at that plant.

Ford is also spending $200 million on a data center that will store information collected from advanced vehicles.

Michigan is expected to approve $30 million in tax incentives for Ford on Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co. is moving all of its U.S. small car production to Mexico

Ford's small car production is moving to Mexico.

Ford CEO Mark Fields confirmed the move today during an event for investors and Wall Street analysts.

Ford can build the cars for less money by paying lower wages in Mexico.

Matt DeLorenzo, managing editor for news at Kelley Blue Book,  said the move is part of an industry-wide trend.

"Behind it are the rather slim margins on small cars in general," said DeLorenzo.