Ford Motor Co. plans new aerodynamic testing facility

Ford Motor Company plans to build a $200 million aerodynamic testing facility in suburban Detroit.

The Dearborn-based automaker announced Wednesday that the wind tunnel complex will be on 13 acres next to Ford's current Driveability Test Facility in Allen Park.

In an announcement, the company highlighted consumers' desire for improved fuel economy:

"Consumers’ appetite for vehicles with greater fuel efficiency and performance has led Ford to invest in a new aerodynamic testing complex that will house a next-generation rolling road wind tunnel and state-of-the-art climatic chamber. The new facility will come complete with testing advancements that better match the technological development of Ford products – both production vehicles and racing vehicles."

At this year's Detroit Auto Show, fuel efficient and eco-friendly cars took home the major rewards, signaling a shift in the auto industry.

Construction on the Ford facility is scheduled to start this year.