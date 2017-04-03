WUOMFM

Former Flint city attorney files 'whistleblower' lawsuit against mayor, city

  • Stacy Erwin Oakes was Flint's city attorney from March, 2016 until January, 2017
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s former city attorney has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Mayor Karen Weaver and the city.

Stacy Erwin Oakes was fired in January after being Flint’s city attorney for less than a year.   At the time, the mayor’s office declined to comment on why Oakes was let go.

According to the Detroit Free Press, in the lawsuit filed Monday, Oakes says she was fired for speaking out against “illegal acts” at city hall.  The suit is short on specifics. 

Oakes is reportedly alleging violation of her First Amendment rights and the Michigan Whistleblowers' Protection Act.

The mayor’s office has not commented on the lawsuit.

Oakes is a former state lawmaker.   

