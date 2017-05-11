Former U.S. Attorney: Independent counsel needed to insulate Russia investigation from politics

Stateside's conversation with Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and current law professor at the University of Michigan.

A former federal prosecutor is calling for an independent special counsel to investigate any ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, now the President Trump has fired the director of the FBI.

Barbara McQuade is former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She joined Stateside to explain just how important independence is to the criminal justice system, and why committees conducting investigations in the Senate and House are not enough.

McQuade published an opinion piece in the Washington Post yesterday. It’s titled, “I worked with the FBI as a federal prosecutor. Trump is threatening the bureau’s independence.” Read it here.

