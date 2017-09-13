Four different visions for Lansing city hall will go on display tonight

The public will get a look tonight at four proposed futures for the site of Lansing city hall.

Developers bidding to buy Lansing city hall have four different visions for the property across from the state capitol.

One would renovate city hall into a hotel. Two other bidders would construct new towers on the current City Hall plaza, each featuring a hotel. The fourth proposal would tear down city hall and replace it with a hotel.

Developers will deliver 45-minute presentations starting tonight at the Lansing Center.

5:00 p.m. Beitler​ ​Real​ ​Estate​ ​Services​ ​LLC

6:00 p.m. Karp​ ​and​ ​Associates​ ​LLC

7:00 p.m. Boji​ ​Group,​ ​LLC

8:00 p.m. Urban​ ​Systems​ ​LLC

Mayor Virg Bernero believes selling city hall is a better option than paying to renovate the aging office building. Bernero hopes to complete the deal before he leaves office at the end of this year.

The city council will also have to give its OK.