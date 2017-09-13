WUOMFM

Four different visions for Lansing city hall will go on display tonight

By 1 hour ago

The public will get a look tonight at four proposed futures for the site of Lansing city hall.

Developers bidding to buy Lansing city hall have four different visions for the property across from the state capitol.

One would renovate city hall into a hotel. Two other bidders would construct new towers on the current City Hall plaza, each featuring a hotel. The fourth proposal would tear down city hall and replace it with a hotel.

Developers will deliver 45-minute presentations starting tonight at the Lansing Center.

  • 5:00 p.m. Beitler​ ​Real​ ​Estate​ ​Services​ ​LLC
  • 6:00 p.m. Karp​ ​and​ ​Associates​ ​LLC
  • 7:00 p.m. Boji​ ​Group,​ ​LLC
  • 8:00 p.m. Urban​ ​Systems​ ​LLC

Mayor Virg Bernero believes selling city hall is a better option than paying to renovate the aging office building. Bernero hopes to complete the deal before he leaves office at the end of this year.

The city council will also have to give its OK.

Tags: 
lansing city hall
Beitler real estate
karp and associates
Boji Group
Urban Systems
lansing

Related Content

Future of Lansing city hall may become clearer this week

By Sep 11, 2017
Lansing city hall
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A developer is scheduled to be selected to buy Lansing city hall by the end of this week.

Four developers submitted proposals to the city. Mayor Virg Bernero says the winning bidder will be the one that makes the highest and best use of the property.

Potential sale of Lansing city hall inches forward

By Aug 21, 2017
Lansing city hall
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.

Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across the street from the state Capitol. The proposals will now move to a committee for review.  

Mayor Virg Bernero says the half-century-old building needs too much work to maintain. He wants to sell the building and use the proceeds to relocate city offices.

Lansing mayor asks developers to find other uses for city hall site

By Jun 13, 2017
Lansing's city hall
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Lansing’s outgoing mayor wants to sell city hall and find a new home for the city's offices.    

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today formally asked for proposals from businesses interested in turning Lansing City Hall’s downtown location into a hotel, office space, residential units or retail space.  He’s also asking for a plan to relocate city offices elsewhere.