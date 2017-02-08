WUOMFM

Fraser sinkhole might cost residents for a long time

By Bryce Huffman 18 minutes ago
  • Fraser home falling into a sinkhole.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials say Fraser-area residents may foot the bill to fix the sinkhole on 15 mile road.

The sinkhole that was discovered on Christmas Eve and forced 23 homes to be evacuated was caused by a collapsed sewage interceptor.

Repair costs are estimated to be about $80 million, according to county officials.

While the sinkhole wasn't the fault of any Macomb county residents, plans to fix the pipe include adding to their annual sewer costs for the next 25 years.

Dan Heaton, the public relations director for the Macomb County Public Works Office, said in an email that the county is seeking federal and state funding to help pay for the project.

“Absent this assistance, we project that a $150 million bond issued for 25 years would result in an 8-9 percent increase in sewer costs for the residents and businesses of the 11 communities,” Heaton said.

Heaton said fixing the sinkhole itself, or Phase I of the county’s plan, is currently out to bid, so the costs are only estimates.

“Once we are able to inspect the condition of the remaining sections of the interceptor we will have a better cost estimate for Phase II, sometime in late spring or early summer,” he said.

This means residents will pay about $40 more on their sewage bill annually, according to Heaton.

Candice Miller, the county's public works commissioner, said part of the costs will go to helping the three families whose homes were condemned due to the sinkhole.

“We feel that it's the right thing to do, I've been very open about it. And I have not heard one person say no we shouldn't do that. Most people say you have to do this, it's the compassionate thing to do,” Miller said.

Miller is also working to get federal and or state funding to fix the sinkhole.

“We're working that right now, and obviously if we're successful in getting any of that, the numbers will be lower for the rate payers. But it's all very speculative at this point,” she said.

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols wants President Donald Trump to give the city federal funding to fix its infrastructure issues, but no such funding has been approved.

Some Fraser residents are still paying for fixes made to address a 2004 sinkhole that occurred less than a mile away from this most recent one.

Short-term fixes take shape around Fraser sinkhole, but bigger fix will be long, expensive

By Jan 1, 2017
Construction near the site of the sinkhole on the Fraser-Clinton Township border in Macomb County. Crews are now working on a temporary bypass around the collapsed sewer interceptor.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Temporary fixes are starting to take shape for those affected by a giant Macomb County sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve. It was caused by a collapsed sewer interceptor that serves more than 300,000 people in 11 Macomb County communities.

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols says he’s “grateful there was no loss of life.” But there are three families who will lose their homes permanently, and at least 19 others that suffered damage.

Sinkhole in Fraser has residents and business owners worried

By Bryce Huffman Dec 27, 2016
Fraser home falling into a sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A busted sewer line could be to blame for the sinkhole in suburban Detroit that was discovered on Saturday, according to city officials.

The sinkhole that caused 22 homes in Fraser to be evacuated on Christmas Eve has residents and business owners concerned.

The stretch of 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica roads is largely being blocked off by police.

Dean Rabhi owns the Amsoil franchise on 15 Mile Road, a few blocks from the sinkhole, and he's worried the road closure could have the same effect as one in 2004, when a sinkhole happened less than a mile away.

Sinkhole in suburban Detroit expected to take several months to fix

By & Dec 26, 2016
The Fraser sinkhole is about 250 feet by 100 feet.
Henrique Pinto / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Officials say it will take several months to repair a sinkhole in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. The sinkhole forced home evacuations and closed roadways in Fraser. City and county employees have been working around the clock over the holiday weekend and local leaders say it’s going to be all-hands-on-deck to make repairs.

The sinkhole is more of a depression, because it hasn’t actually opened up above ground yet. But officials believe it’s about 250 feet long and 100 feet wide; larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in.