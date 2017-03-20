Fraser sinkhole set to be fixed by September

A sinkhole in Fraser which caused three homes to be condemned will be fixed by September.

The sewer collapsed in December and has affected 11 Macomb county communities. The county has chosen Dan's Excavating to fix the damage. The company won a $33 million bid to do the repair work.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the selection of Dan's Excavating is controversial, since the owner of the company made large donations to Macomb County Commissioner Candace Miller's campaign.

Miller rejected that allegation, pointing out that Dan's Excavating was the lowest of five bids.

She also indicated the company will finish the work two weeks earlier than the county's projected end of September completion date, which could make it easier for officials to finish roadwork before winter.

The total cost of the repairs is expected to be $70-75 million. Future work to the interceptor could bring that cost up to $150 million, or over $55 per household per year.