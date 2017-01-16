WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti 150 years ago and his message still resonates on MLK Day

By 27 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside

There is extra special importance to this Martin Luther King Day in Ypsilanti.

Remarkably, it was 150 years ago on this day that abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti – one of three visits Douglass made to the town.

Today, Ypsilanti High School students are marking both MLK Day and the Douglass visit with a silent march to the site of that speech that happened in 1867. In commemoration, they’re also opening an art exhibit.

Lynne Settles, an art teacher at Ypsilanti High School, and Christy Witkowski, a senior at the school, joined Stateside today to discuss the motivations behind the march and art exhibit.

Settles said Douglass had “so much to say” in his speech, entitled The Perils to The Republic. (The same speech was also delivered in St. Louis, Missouri.)

“One of the things that we found that was really important is there was a paragraph in the speech that rings important in the same for today,” she said. “The struggles of equality, the struggles of free speech – some of the political turmoil that we’re going through right now were some of the things they were struggling with then.”

To hear the full conversation, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
martin luther king
martin luther king day
mlk
African-American History
Michigan history
ypsilanti

Related Content

Lansing’s first African-American teacher to enter Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

By Oct 18, 2016
After becoming Lansing's first African-American teacher, Dr. Olivia Letts later became the school district's first African-American principal.
Rick Pluta / Michigan Radio

This week, the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame welcomes its latest group of honorees.

One of the five contemporary honorees who will be inducted on Wednesday night is Dr. Olivia Letts. She was the first African-American teacher hired by the Lansing School District. She started that job in 1951 and from there, Letts spent her life as an advocate for education, community service and civil rights.

Detroiter's family heirloom showcased in national African-American museum

By Sep 23, 2016
Courtesy of Shirley Burke

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opens this weekend in Washington. One of the items on display is a violin that, until now, was in Michigan with Shirley Burke.

Michigan Tech works to include black voices in the history of Copper Country

By Jul 14, 2016
Courtesy of Michigan Tech Archieves

The history of Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula tends to focus on mining and the mostly European immigrants who worked those mines. 

That traditional history is missing something: the presence of African-Americans.

Author Angela Flournoy wants to "help people understand the beauty" of Detroit

By Mar 11, 2016
Angela Flournoy
LaToya T. Duncan

Angela Flournoy’s new novel, The Turner House, is receiving praise across the literary spectrum, from The New York Times to Buzzfeed.

It was also a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction.

Family of slave that settled in Michigan donates 170-year-old freedom papers

By Mar 7, 2016
Benjamin Hall

Back in the mid-1800s, a slave by the name of Frank Demas purchased his freedom from a Kentucky slave owner. Demas later settled in Michigan and 170 years later, the document that set him free has survived -- thanks to his family. His family has passed the document, called a manumission, down from generation to generation and now, the great-great-great grandson of Frank Demas has donated it to the Archives of Michigan.

The manumission, as well as some of his Demas’ wife’s belongings, are now on display at the Michigan Historical Center in Lansing.   