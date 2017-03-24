WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

As funding dries up, how should the state pay for cleanup of polluted sites?

By 37 minutes ago
  • Dumped tires.
    Dumped tires.
    COURTESY PHOTO / HOLLAND BPW

Each year the state of Michigan spends about $15 million to clean up abandoned industrial sites. Contamination can threaten water sources and public health.

Now, however, the state is about to run out of money to do that clean up.

James Clift is policy director for the Michigan Environmental Council. He said in the past, Michigan used around $20 million a year from the General Fund – the state’s big checking account filled with tax money – to clean up these sites.

When that general fund started to dry up around 2008, Clift said voter-approved environmental bond money was used for cleanup. That's the money the state's running out of now.

Governor Snyder has a proposal to fix this problem for one year by pulling from the Refined Petroleum Fund, which pays for cleanup of old underground fuel tanks.

“Unfortunately you’ll see a lot of this in state budgeting in general,” Clift said, “and a lot of it within the Department of Environmental Quality budget … always kind of seems like they’re scrambling around to figure out, ‘Where do we have some available funds to deal with the problem that we think is most immediate?’”

To address the funding gap long-term, Clift said some in Lansing are talking about introducing another bond proposal to voters in 2018, which would “cost us at least one and half times” the cost of cleanup. 

But that's not the state's only option.

“So, if you look around the country, we’ve kind of liked the Minnesota model,” Clift said. “A few years back what they did is they dedicated a quarter of one percent of the sales tax to dealing with their environmental issues. It actually funds their whole environmental agency.”

Right now, Clift said there are approximately 15,000 polluted sites throughout the state.

Over the last few decades, he said the state of Michigan has worked to address the worst of these sites – the ones “threatening public health today.”

“So they’ll kind of rush in and spend a lot of money on that site,” he said. “But they really haven’t put a big dent in the backlog of sites.”

Clift said the state began addressing this backlog around three or four years ago by checking out 250 sites a year.

Around 10% of them, he said, threatened public health and needed immediate attention. He said 30-40% needed work, but not immediately, and half of the sites surveyed did not pose threats to public health at the time.

(That means it’s possible around 10% of un-surveyed backlogged sites could pose a threat to public health now.)

For the full conversation, including Clift's rundown of options the state has to fill the funding gap long-term, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
industrial site
cleanup

Related Content

State is running out of cleanup money

By Mar 6, 2017
Courtesy photo / Holland BPW

The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan.

The state spends about $15 million a year cleaning up abandoned industrial sites. The money comes from bond sales approved by voters back in the 1990s. That pot is almost exhausted.

Governor Rick Snyder has proposed a one-time shift of money to pay for the cleanup program in the coming fiscal year. The money would come from the fund that pays for decontaminating underground fuel tanks that’s financed by a portion of gas taxes.

Lessenberry talks online gambling and pollution cleanup funds

By & Mar 8, 2017
Jack Lessenberry
Michigan Radio

In case you needed more proof that politics makes for strange bedfellows, a coalition of religious leaders and casino owners have united to oppose new legislation that would legalize online gambling in Michigan. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether the legislation is a good bet for the state.

River Raisin cleanup almost completed after 20 years of work

By Bryce Huffman Sep 8, 2016
Dredging on the River Raisin. A mechanical dredge removing material on July 11, 2012.
USEPA

State and federal officials are celebrating the completion of a twenty-year river cleanup effort in southeast Michigan.

The River Raisin was once one of the most polluted rivers in Michigan. It will soon be clean enough for both commercial navigation and recreational use.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the cleanup effort is in its final stage, which is set to be finished by the end of October.

Cameron Davis is senior advisor to EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy.