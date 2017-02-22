Fundraiser starts for urban farm resource center in Detroit

State economic development officials and a nonprofit urban farming group have launched a crowdfunded campaign to turn a vacant Detroit building into a community resource center.

The campaign to raise $50,000 was launched Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Michigan Urban Farming Initiative. Automotive supplier BorgWarner pledged $10,000 as part of the kickoff.

The 3,200-square-foot center north of downtown will offer educational programming and event and meeting space. Two commercial kitchens will be constructed in the building and an adjacent healthy food cafe also is planned.

The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative bought the building at auction. The restored building and cafe are expected to be unveiled in May.

The two-acre urban garden features a 200-tree fruit orchard and provides free produce to about 2,000 homes.