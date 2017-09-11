WUOMFM

Future of Lansing city hall may become clearer this week

By 27 minutes ago
  • Lansing city hall
    Lansing city hall
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A developer is scheduled to be selected to buy Lansing city hall by the end of this week.

Four developers submitted proposals to the city. Mayor Virg Bernero says the winning bidder will be the one that makes the highest and best use of the property.

Lansing city hall sits on prime real estate in the Capitol city, directly across the street from the state Capitol building. Bernero believes it makes more sense to sell Lansing city hall than to try to renovate the aging building.

The mayor’s spokesman says the timeline for a final decision is toward the end of the month.

Bernero hopes to finalize the deal before his term ends in December. Any deal would have to be approved by the Lansing city council.

Tags: 
lansing city hall
Virg Bernero
Andy Schor
judi brown clarke
election 2017
lansing city council
lansing

Related Content

Potential sale of Lansing city hall inches forward

By Aug 21, 2017
Lansing city hall
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.

Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across the street from the state Capitol. The proposals will now move to a committee for review.  

Mayor Virg Bernero says the half-century-old building needs too much work to maintain. He wants to sell the building and use the proceeds to relocate city offices.

Lansing mayor asks developers to find other uses for city hall site

By Jun 13, 2017
Lansing's city hall
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Lansing’s outgoing mayor wants to sell city hall and find a new home for the city's offices.    

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today formally asked for proposals from businesses interested in turning Lansing City Hall’s downtown location into a hotel, office space, residential units or retail space.  He’s also asking for a plan to relocate city offices elsewhere.