Future of Lansing city hall may become clearer this week

A developer is scheduled to be selected to buy Lansing city hall by the end of this week.

Four developers submitted proposals to the city. Mayor Virg Bernero says the winning bidder will be the one that makes the highest and best use of the property.

Lansing city hall sits on prime real estate in the Capitol city, directly across the street from the state Capitol building. Bernero believes it makes more sense to sell Lansing city hall than to try to renovate the aging building.

The mayor’s spokesman says the timeline for a final decision is toward the end of the month.

Bernero hopes to finalize the deal before his term ends in December. Any deal would have to be approved by the Lansing city council.