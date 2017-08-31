WUOMFM
Stateside

Garrison Keillor on tour, returns to Michigan "on vacation from retirement"

  • garrison keillor
    Garrison Keillor brings the Prarie Home Love & Comedy Tour to the Meadow Brook Amphitheater this Sunday.
In July 2016, Garrison Keillor wrapped up 42 seasons of hosting the public radio favorite A Prairie Home Companion.

The show resumed that October with Chris Thile as its host.

Those of you who've missed Keillor's inimitable voice and style can take heart. He is taking a break from retirement and going on the road with the Prairie Home "Love & Comedy" Tour.

Ahead of his performance at the Meadow Brook Amphitheater this Sunday at 7 p.m., Garrison Keillor joined Stateside to discuss life in retirement.

“Well, I’m taking a vacation from retirement,” Keillor said. “Retirement is a hard road to go down, and I don’t know it’s a little too easy. I discovered after I retired that I’m really attached to work.”

Keillor says as part of the show, people in the audience will be able to participate in singing songs like "Amazing Grace" and the "Battle Hymn of the Republic." Keillor says people in the audience appreciate the chance to sing along as a rare cultural experience.

“I think they feel that this is something which will not exist 30 years from now,” Keillor said. “We won’t all know the same songs … For example, you can sing ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love with You’, Elvis’s hit, and the whole audience will know it. This won’t be true 20 years from now. They can sort of get through 'Love Me Tender.'"

Listen to Stateside’s entire conversation with Garrison Keillor, host of the Prairie Home "Love & Comedy" Tour, above. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Garrison Keillor

