Genesee County urges residents to be on guard for Legionnaires' disease

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

As the weather gets warmer, health officials in one Michigan County are urging residents to be aware of the danger of Legionnaires' disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a respiratory infection that can turn deadly.

Between 2014 and 2015, 12 people died of Legionnaires in Genesee County.  In all about 90 people fell ill.    Numbers declined sharply in 2016, but the number of cases was still higher than normal.

While it’s disputed, some believe the sudden outbreak is connected to Flint’s water supply being switched to the Flint River in 2014.

The Genesee County health department is urging residents to be aware of Legionnaires’ symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle ache, headache, clinical pneumonia, and sometimes diarrhea and abdominal pain.

