WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Giving back with a buzz: Non-profit pushes for change, one beer at a time

By 46 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • The Feelgood Tap raises money for various charities and non-profits one craft beer at a time.
    The Feelgood Tap raises money for various charities and non-profits one craft beer at a time.
    Steph Harding / MittenBrew

"Creating change one glass at a time."

That's the idea behind the Feelgood Tap. You sit down at a bar, restaurant or brewery, order a beer that's marked the "Feelgood special," and part of what you spend goes to a designated non-profit.

It's an idea brewed up by Steve Roginson, co-founder and head brewer of Batch Brewing Company in Detroit's Corktown. And he said it's simple: The Feelgood Tap partners with establishments that serve craft beer.

"They pick a beer every month that they would like to feature and they raise the price by a buck," Roginson said. "And, at the end of the month, the number of beers that they poured, they give us those dollars and we pile them up with everybody else's contributions and deploy those to non-profits across the state that do good work."

For the full interview, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
craft beer
charity
corktown

Related Content

Cheers! A "sawbuck" cocktail for the beer tax

By Sep 30, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

“I was listening to Michigan Radio and I heard about this beer tax being debated,” Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings said as she poured rye into a stainless steel mixing cup for a cocktail. “That tax has a little bit to do with the cocktail I chose today,” Coxen said.

It’s called the sawbuck, which is an antiquated term for a ten dollar bill. If the bill passes, ten dollars would not quite cover the increased tax on a keg of beer.

Founders Brewing CEO: “Paradigm shift” in beer taste will keep craft beer movement strong

By Ryan Grimes May 20, 2016
The bar at Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, MI
flickr user Bernt Rostad / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

We Michiganders are pretty spoiled when it comes to our wide variety of beers. 

And we have Founders Brewing Co. to thank for so, so many of those beloved brews. 

Nonprofit helping Michigan women break into the craft alcohol industry

By Ryan Grimes Feb 12, 2016
Fermenta is a nonprofit group that helps women learn about and break into the brewing industry
Pauline Knighton

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the brewing and distilling industries have seen some growth in Michigan. You really don’t have to go far to find a microbrewer or distiller that’s producing some really fine ales or spirits.

Brewing has for some time been a craft mostly dominated by males, but a new group in Michigan is starting to change that.

Schoolcraft College steps up to the bar with new brewing program

By Aug 19, 2015
Flickr user Justin C Lenk / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Beer is big in Michigan. The state is fifth in the nation for its number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs. This growth is creating a demand for workers to brew, serve and market all of that beer.

Schoolcraft College is launching a new brewing program this fall to help turn out those workers.

Rich Weinkauf is the Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. And he’ll be teaching one of the courses in the new brewing and distillation technology certificate program.