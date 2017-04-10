WUOMFM

GM delivers hydrogen fuel cell vehicle to U.S. Army

  • ZH2 badge
    The Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is whisper quiet.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

U.S. Army officials are touting the potential of a new prototype vehicle from General Motors.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is whisper-quiet.  Army officials say it may be especially helpful for special forces in need of a stealthy vehicle.   

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters was on hand as GM officials literally handed over the keys to Army researchers. The Michigan Democrat praises the technology in the vehicle.

“These are incredible breakthroughs that will transform how we move our war fighters into harms way and bring them back safe,” says Peters.

Paul Rogers is the director of the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center. He says, in addition to being whisper-quiet, the ZH2 produces water as a by-product.

“And water is also a critical need on the battlefield. Our soldiers are always in need of it. So this produces pure water,” says Rogers.

A GM official says the technology should be commercially available in about three years, though initially it will likely be limited to fleet and similar commercial vehicles due to a lack of infrastructure to support the vehicles.  

