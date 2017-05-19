WUOMFM

GM to stop sales in India, selling South African operations

GM is abandoning its 2015 plan to invest a billion dollars in India.  The automaker says it will continue to build cars at its Indian factories, but will export them to other countries.  Its brands will not be on the showroom floors of India.

The about-face makes sense to Rebecca Lindland of Kelley Blue Book.  She says the Indian car market is slowing, and Indian consumers rarely buy GM's most profitable vehicles - SUVs and trucks.  Instead, they tend to purchase very small vehicles, and GM makes next to no money selling those.

GM has also recently pulled manufacturing out of the money-losing markets of Russia, Europe and Australia.  Lindland says it shows that GM is no longer chasing market share for its own sake.

"The management's focus is on profitability," says Lindland.  "It's not on world dominance at a loss."

GM also plans to sell its manufacturing centers in  South Africa to Isuzu.  GM CEO Mary Barra says the company will focus on initiatives that offer a higher return.

GM ends operations in Venezuela

By Apr 20, 2017
GM Building in Detroit
ANDREA_44 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

After nearly 70 years, General Motors is no longer operating in Venezuela.

Venezuelan authorities unexpectedly seized a GM plant yesterday earlier this week, a trend that has been common over the past few years as the country is in political unrest.

The GM plant stopped making cars in 2015 due to poor economic conditions in the country, but had been making auto parts instead.

Honda and GM team up to develop fuel cells here

By Bryce Huffman Jan 30, 2017
Honda Logo
Wikimedia Commons

Honda and General Motors have joined together to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems. Both Honda and GM believe fuel cells could become a common technology in vehicles in the near future.

Fuel cells use hydrogen to create electricity to power the vehicle.

Both companies have been developing their own fuel cell technology for decades. Now, they're teaming up, to more quickly develop fuel cells systems that are smaller, lighter, and cheaper.    

The two companies invested equal amounts that total to $85 million.