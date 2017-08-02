Goose Lake: The music festival that didn’t lay the golden egg

Stateside's conversation with Mark Harvey from the Michigan History Center.

It was nearly fifty years ago when Michigan music lovers attended a Woodstock-like music festival in south-central Michigan. But not everyone was happy about it.

The Michigan History Center’s Mark Harvey joined Stateside today dig into the story surrounding the Goose Lake Music Festival.

Take a listen to what residents near Goose Lake, Michigan had to say following the three-day music festival, which took place on the first weekend of August in 1970:

Listen above to hear how the festival was like Michigan's Woodstock – with a few tweaks. You'll also hear why the festival's goal to be the world's first permanent music festival site fell short.

This segment is produced in partnership with the Michigan History Center.

