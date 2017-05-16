WUOMFM

GOP leaders still focused on teacher pensions after revenues revised

  • State capitol building in Lansing
    Battles over the next state budget are heating up.
Republican legislative leaders remain committed to closing the pension system to new teachers and instead giving them a 401(k) after getting mixed news about tax revenues.

The Senate and House fiscal agencies both say school aid collections will be between $286 million and $364 million higher this fiscal year and next than was projected in January. But the general fund - Michigan's other main account - will have between $377 million and $492 million less than expected.

GOP lawmakers have left uncommitted hundreds of millions of dollars to potentially transition newly hired teachers away from a pension. Gov. Rick Snyder has reservations.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Tuesday the new numbers aren't a surprise and the Senate set aside money for retirement changes and to provide flexibility in budget talks.

