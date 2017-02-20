WUOMFM

Governor's office close to finalizing bills to create Michigan's own 'lead/copper rule'

By 32 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Nearly a year after Governor Snyder first proposed it, a package of bills addressing lead in Michigan’s drinking water should soon be in the hands of state lawmakers.

Gov. Rick Snyder has repeatedly faulted the federal lead/copper rule and how it’s been interpreted for helping to create Flint’s lead tainted tap water crisis.

In the wake of testing showing Flint’s drinking water was contaminated with lead, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said Flint did not follow federal regulations for large water systems when its source of drinking water was switched to the Flint River in 2014.

Internal emails show staff in the department misinterpreted the federal Lead and Copper Rule applying to larger water systems, which are required to "maintain" corrosion control.

“We went through systemically, and we looked at the federal rules and what are they missing,” says Mike Zimmer, Gov. Snyder’s cabinet director, “How’s it been misinterpreted, how’s it’s been mishandled in Michigan,  and attempted to tightened all of those.”

Zimmer says it’s taken time to adjust the federal regulations into workable state laws.

“The federal regulations are hundreds of pages long,” says Zimmer. “So we’ve had to take those recommendations and turn them into Michigan statute, but we want to look at  each and every one of them and make sure we’re correcting the right piece.”

Zimmer expect a package of nine or ten bills will be submitted to state lawmakers by the end of the month.

"lead and copper rule"
lead copper
Flint water crisis
mike zimmer

Experts tout "improvement" in Flint water; city residents skeptical

By Jan 11, 2017
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (at the podium) was joined by national and local experts to discuss the latest Flint water test results.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Government and independent experts told people at a town hall meeting in Flint last night that the city’s lead-tainted tap water is improving. But audience members remained skeptical. 

Researchers say Flint water much improved, city is nearing "the end of the public health crisis"

By & Emma Winowiecki Dec 2, 2016
Zhu “Joyce” Ni, Min Tang, Pan Ji, Mariah Gnegy / Virginia Tech

Researchers from Virginia Tech announced the results of their fourth round of water testing in Flint today.

The tests show that lead levels continue to drop, that water disinfection by-products in the water are normal, and that the drinking water in the city continues to improve.

“We’re now approaching the end of the public health crisis,” said Marc Edwards of Virginia Tech University.

Edwards says even with the improvements, citizens in Flint should still be protecting themselves.

Civil Rights Commission cites "systemic racism" in its Flint water crisis report

By Feb 17, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is out with a report on the Flint water crisis that its authors intend will ensure that “another Flint does not happen again."

Commission chair Arthur Horwitz thanked Flint residents for sharing their stories during their year-long investigation.

“At a time when you placed  trust in virtually no government entity, you looked at this commission and department … and provided us with an opportunity to earn your trust,” says Horwitz.

State's message on water filters in Flint is changing

By Feb 17, 2017
People in Flint waiting in line for water filters.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

For more than a year, Flint residents have been told to use filters on their taps to screen lead from their drinking water. Filters on kitchen faucets are as much a part of everyday life in Flint as bottled water. Specialized filters were one of the first responses to Flint’s lead tainted tap water crisis.  

However, state officials and others are changing their message on filters.

Even just a few months ago, they were still strongly urging their use.

Now, it’s more of a mild suggestion.