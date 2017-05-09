WUOMFM

Is the Governor's Race Over?

By 57 seconds ago

Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint has decided that he will not, after all, run for the Democratic nomination for governor next year. Sources close to the congressman told me last night that he had been wavering until last week, when House Republicans rammed through a health care bill that few understood and which made Democrats extremely mad.

Kildee, who has told me he loves Congress, had an epiphany then that his work was to stay in the House, where he has a safe seat, and fight for what is right for the nation.

That’s certainly understandable – and it is conceivable that within a decade, he could be a major power in Congress. His decision leaves Gretchen Whitmer, the former state Senate minority leader, as the presumptive nominee, fully 15 months before the Democratic primary.

Now, there are other candidates for the nomination, four of them totally unknown, including an emergency services driver and a retired Xerox executive. The way things look now, the closest thing to serious competition she faces is a challenge from Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former head of the Detroit Health Department.

El-Sayed is brilliant and a clear and forceful speaker. He is both a medical doctor and a doctor of philosophy, an accomplished athlete who attended Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar. He did more than generally known to improve public health in Detroit.

And what may be most astonishing is that he is only 32 years old.

But he faces two enormous handicaps. First, he has never run for anything before. That was also the case with Rick Snyder, and it’s clear that made him a weaker governor.

More serious is one that many would find it taboo to mention. El-Sayed is a Muslim with an Arabic name. Last fall, Democrats nominated the well-known and much-beloved Ismael Ahmed to a seat on the fairly low-profile state board of education.

Ahmed was hugely qualified and about as American as apple pie. But he ran almost a quarter of a million votes behind the other Democratic nominee, for one reason only: Many voters were unwilling to vote for an Arab and a Muslim. I found that terribly unfair.

But there’s no reason to believe those attitudes are going to change anytime soon, and there could be even more reluctance to vote for a Muslim for governor. This race may not, however, be as over as at it seems. There are still many months ahead.

Over the weekend, someone sent me a little-known gubernatorial poll the respected firm Target Insyght did in March. It included a familiar name that we haven’t heard much this cycle. It found that in a mythical Democratic primary matchup, Whitmer would have gotten 27% of the vote to 17% for Kildee, while a further 28% were undecided.

But another 28% opted for a different name. They chose the controversial and flamboyant attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

What’s more, the poll showed Fieger beating Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, the most likely Republican nominee, 41% to 39%. Those numbers are all within the margin of error, it is way early, and there’s absolutely no indication that Fieger, their disastrous nominee 20 years ago, has any interest in running. But in politics, as in life, you never can tell.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
Dan Kildee
gretchen whitmer
Geoffrey Fieger

Related Content

200,000 voters can't be wrong. Discrimination is alive and well in Michigan.

By Nov 30, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

The state officially certified Michigan’s election returns two days ago, and though the focus was on the extremely close presidential race, there was something I found even more troubling in another result, one that’s drawn very little notice.

That would be the vote for the state board of education. John Austin, who is now the board’s president, courageously rallied his colleagues to support the rights of transgender students. 


Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale–President Trump: A Michigan Report Card

By 20 hours ago

Issues & Ale–President Trump: A Michigan Report Card
Monday, May 22 - 6:30-8:00 PM
Celebration Cinema North
2121 Celebration Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Host: Jack Lessenberry

The first several months of Donald Trump’s presidency have passed, and it’s been eventful so far. Join Michigan Radio’s senior political analyst Jack Lessenberry and a panel of political experts as we take a look at the Trump administration’s plans and actions so far, and the impact they may have on Michigan.

Planned panelists include:

- TJ Bucholz, Democratic strategist and President & CEO of Vanguard Public Affairs

- Scott Hagerstrom, Michigan state director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign

- Cheyna Roth, Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network

- Gleaves Whitney, presidential historian and director of the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies at Grand Valley State University

Losing an election prepares future winners

By 23 hours ago
Jack Lessenberry logo

Right after New Year’s Day I attempted to argue that it was too early to be asking voters to start thinking about who they wanted to support and vote for in next year’s elections.

After all, we are still recovering from last year’s endless campaign. But it’s clear I was howling into an unstoppable hurricane. Not only do I get daily notifications that this candidate or that is running for the legislature in November, 2018, I already am detecting the first embryonic stirrings among Democrats, such as Elizabeth Warren, who are starting to test Presidential waters for 2020.

Michigan's Choose Life license plate misleading with political motives

By May 1, 2017
Jack Lessenberry logo

Back when I was in junior high school, one of my classmates announced one April 30th that he had decided to become a Communist. This was not a very popular political choice in the Detroit suburbs in 1964, and our shocked social studies teacher asked why.

Well, little Richard said, we had learned that May Day was an international Communist holiday, and he wanted the day off. The teacher said nice try, but as long as we were operating under our Constitution, even Communists were expected to show up for school.