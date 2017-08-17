WUOMFM

Grand Rapids Police Dept. solicits input to better serve community

    Grand Rapids Police Department
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Grand Rapids Police Department wants a better relationship with the community it serves -- so it sought out a task force to review its policies.

The department volunteered for this review after a study released earlier this year found some racial disparities in traffic stops.

Ron Davis is with 21st Century Policing Solutions, a company made up of several former police officers that is helping the task force review police procedures.

He says the department is doing the right thing by getting an outside perspective.

“To do a voluntary study on traffic stops is a very positive thing. You know, the truth may hurt, but selective ignorance is fatal,” Davis said.

Along with the controversy caused by the study, the department was criticized after video footage showed officers drawing guns on unarmed kids earlier this year.

However, Davis says the task force won't be investigating any specific cases. No specific policies have been identified for scrutiny yet. 

Davis says there are tensions between police and the community. 

“So in one sense, the challenges I see in Grand Rapids are very common to what I see around the country, how they're responding to the challenge is not so common and I wish it were,” he said.

The task force will examine department policies and over the next year.

Grand Rapids community members discuss race and policing at first public meeting

By Jun 12, 2017
Community members talk about policing in Grand Rapids at the first of five scheduled public meetings scheduled for June.
Dustin Dwyer

Police department leaders and elected city officials in Grand Rapids listened quietly today at the first public meeting to discuss police and community relations. 

It was the first of five scheduled public meetings on the topic. The meetings came about in part because of a study released in April that showed Grand Rapids police pull over black and Hispanic drivers at disproportionate rates compared to whites. And, there was an incident in March in which a police officer held five unarmed black boys at gun point.

Grand Rapids police chief says "sustained effort" needed to continue improving community relations

By Jun 9, 2017
Police Officer
Matthew Sutherland / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The city of Grand Rapids has been working on trying to find ways to make sure police officers are not treating citizens unequally and improving relations with the community.

The city has been working to implement a so-called 12-point plan, something that’s been in the works for a couple of years.

But, a recent traffic stop report indicated its officers are treating people of color differently than white citizens, arresting them more frequently. Then, there was the recent incident about an officer pulling his weapon on five unarmed African-American boys.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky joined Stateside to discuss.

If you're black in Grand Rapids, you're twice as likely to get pulled over

By Apr 20, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

A new study finds Grand Rapids Police are biased when it comes to pulling over drivers in the city.

A study released this week shows black drivers are twice as likely to be stopped. 