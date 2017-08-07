Grand Rapids program pairs people across socioeconomic class to address poverty

The Next Idea

Building community to end poverty.

That's the mission of Circles USA. It's a long-term effort that's all about empowering people of low-income to move out of poverty.

Low-income participants are the program's leaders. They pair up with an middle-to-high-income ally. The idea is to gain resources and fight poverty by building circles of influence.

Alison Boston and Susan Rowe are from Circles Grand Rapids. Boston is a leader in the program and Rowe is an ally.

Listen above to hear the two women explain what social capital is, and why it's a useful tool for addressing poverty.

In Michigan, Circles groups exist in Grand Rapids, Fremont, Holland, and Washtenaw County.

