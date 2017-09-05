WUOMFM

Grand Rapids School Board takes formal stand against Trump's plan to end DACA

By 44 minutes ago
  • Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal speaking at the podium
    Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal speaking about Grand Rapids Public School Board's decision to stand against President Trump's plan to end DACA
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The Grand Rapids School Board voted today to take a formal stand against President Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – or DACA.

DACA protects many young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Wendy Falb, the president of Grand Rapids Public School Board of Education, says the resolution urges Congress to pass legislation to create a path to citizenship for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, "and create a clear path going forward for children that have been living their entire lives in the United States."

Falb says the program helps many undocumented immigrants fill teaching gaps in the school system.

“People under DACA are assets in our community on so many levels, teachers among them, and it's just not a benefit to our community in any way, shape or form to rescind this,” she said.

Teresa Weatherall Neal is the superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools. She says the decision to stand against Trump’s plan was about doing the right thing.

“We can’t just pretend that this is OK, we can’t pretend anything that will hurt our children is OK,” Neal said.

Carmen Zavala is a DACA recipient who has been living in Grand Rapids for the past 22 years. She said Trump’s announcement brought her to tears.

“I started crying. I started crying because a lot of parents, a lot of people are in this situation,” Zavala said.

The board approved a resolution urging Congress to keep DACA permanently, and expand it to create a path to citizenship for people in the program. 

Tags: 
DACA

Related Content

Michigan DACA recipient on his future: “I don’t know”

By 4 hours ago
JVALASIMAGES / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Last Friday, President Trump was asked about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). It’s the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain in the country. They're widely known as "DREAMers."

"We love the DREAMers," President Trump said. "We love everybody."

But today, Attorney Jeff Sessions announced the DACA program "is being rescinded." The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to pass some kind of replacement program for the nearly million DREAMers who have signed up for DACA.

More than 6,000 Michigan residents could be at risk of deportation after Trump's decision on DACA

By 6 hours ago
Sasha Kimel / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

President Donald Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and unless Congress passes legislation before March 2018, nearly 800,000 undocumented young people could be at risk of deportation.

"We're scared": Two brothers, one a citizen and one not, endure uncertainty under Trump

By Mar 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Young immigrants were filled with joy and hope when President Obama signed the executive order called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) almost five years ago.

But today, those feelings of excitement have changed to ones of fear and apprehension. 