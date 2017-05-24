WUOMFM

Grand Rapids takes steps to improve community, police relations – critics say not fast enough

  • Groups brainstorming
    Groups of people talk about Grand Rapids' 12-point plan to improving community relations with police.
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Elected leaders in Grand Rapids are trying to satisfy critics who say they’re not doing enough to change police policies and outcomes leaders say are racially biased.

It's part of a larger effort launched after violence in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

Since then, Grand Rapids got body cameras for all officers. The city also hired a consultant to study traffic stop data. The study found black drivers were twice as likely to be pulled over as white drivers.

But the police union has pushed back, saying the data is flawed.

That's no surprise to Sammy Publes, a long time Grand Rapidian with Cuban heritage.

“It’s not about fighting back whether or not the numbers are right or wrong. If enough people are saying there is a concern – why aren’t you being proactive in actually addressing that?” he said.

Publes and about 80 others sat in groups Tuesday night, brainstorming ways to force the city to make changes within the police department and to measure success.

People brainstorm in groups how they'd measure success in the effort to improve relationships between minority communities and the police department.
Credit Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Cle Jackson, who heads the local branch of the NAACP, called the union’s assertions “ridiculous.” He says community groups like his are willing to work with the elected leaders, the police union and the chief, but added “it’s about the people and really creating a community that’s healthier from a holistic perspective.”

“If we effectively rally the residents that’s all we need," Jackson said.

A couple of miles away at city hall, locally elected leaders took a few more steps to improve relations; spending $15,000 on a “know your rights” public information campaign, and creating a new task force to review GRPD policies and procedures “to identify and eliminate racial bias.”

The task force will review promotions and recognitions to “eliminate perpetuating racial bias.” It’s expected to have recommendations to the commission by the end of the year.

Commissioners also voted to add six residents to the public safety committee, which makes recommendations on public safety issues. The “unprecedented step” was made “to maximize citizen input and involvement.”

But resident and restaurant owner Johnny Brann berated city commissioners for not giving police enough support.

“Can’t you just say one good thing about law enforcement? Can’t you just do that? I mean, even though it’s hard for you?” Brann asked.

Brann was outnumbered though, at this meeting and others in the recent past.

Next month the city will host its own a series of meetings to get feedback and provide a progress report. You can find more details about those meetings on the city’s website.

Related Content

3 officers remain on leave after Grand Rapids shooting

By May 16, 2017
GRPD
Matthew Sutherland / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Three Grand Rapids police officers remain on paid administrative leave as state police investigate an exchange of gunfire earlier this month that left an 18-year-old probation violator dead.

Grand Rapids police Chief David Rahinsky tells The Grand Rapids Press that the department is following protocol following officer-involved shootings. He isn't commenting on details about the case until after the state police conclude their investigation.

Black community leaders call for "state of emergency" in Grand Rapids

By May 11, 2017
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grguy2011 / Public Domain

Some community leaders in Grand Rapids are calling for a state of emergency declaration over the conditions facing young black and Hispanic men in the city. 

If you're black in Grand Rapids, you're twice as likely to get pulled over

By Apr 20, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

A new study finds Grand Rapids Police are biased when it comes to pulling over drivers in the city.

A study released this week shows black drivers are twice as likely to be stopped. 

“Problematic” show of force from Grand Rapids police strikes a nerve

By Apr 10, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

A coalition of community groups is encouraging Grand Rapids residents to contact the city manager and police chief after a March 24th encounter between police and a group of five African American boys.

Grand Rapids city manager recommends hiring more cops, body cameras in wake of Ferguson

By Jan 13, 2015
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Grand Rapids’ city manager wants police officers to start wearing body cameras by March.

City Manager Greg Sundstrom and Police Chief David Rahinsky do not believe racial profiling is a problem in the Grand Rapids Police Department. But there have been claims to the contrary in the wake of incidents in New York and Ferguson, Missouri.

Community, police relations "at a boiling point," say parents of Grand Rapids boys stopped by cops

By Apr 12, 2017
three moms at podium
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The parents of five young, unarmed black boys that Grand Rapids police held at gunpoint last month want police officers involved in the incident to apologize to their sons.

Police ordered the 12 to 14-year-olds to the ground after getting a tip that someone in a group matching their description had a gun. Grand Rapids’ police chief has apologized but said officers were following protocol.