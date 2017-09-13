Grand Rapids turns over police officer tapes to media

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that the city of Grand Rapids must release recordings in connection with the crash of former Kent County assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper.

The recordings are phone conversations between police officers who investigated the crash. In those conversations, officers appear to be trying to avoid arresting the prosecutor for drunk driving.

Here are the audio files:

The officers involved have been disciplined already. One officer involved was fired, another was demoted, and a third officer was suspended for 160 hours without pay.

Kuiper resigned from his job following reckless driving charges.

The city had argued that the recordings fell under an exemption to the Freedom of Information Act. But city officials released them today following the court's decision.