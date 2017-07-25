Great Lakes lawmakers tired of waiting for overdue Asian carp study

Stateside's conversation with Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a report looking into measures to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

That, we know. What we don’t know is what’s in the report, as it’s five months overdue.

That has members of Congress from the Great Lakes states searching for ways to force the Army Corps of Engineers to release the report.

Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga joined Stateside today. He co-chairs the Great Lakes Task Force and is among the lawmakers pushing to get this Asian carp study released.

